Jets, Giants, and Eagle fans rank as some of the most passionate

It will come as no surprise that local sports fans are passionate, but how do you quantify that? There are probably dozens of ways to figure that out, but, in the end, they’re all subjective. Well, so is the one I’m going to tell you about.

This list was put together by Betting.com and they compiled more than 10,000 fan comments per team from official social media game day posts for each franchise. These posts were then analyzed to assess the strength of their sentiment and passion. So it’s not a perfect system, but let’s go with it.

The NFL is the king of sports in the US, even if it’s not the “national pastime.” The NFL’s television dwarf all other sports and it also has a unique game day experience.

One of New Jersey’s NFL teams, the Giants, ranked second in the passion ratings (the hated Patriots were first); Betting.com says:

The New York Giants take second place, with their fans 7% more passionate than average. Their fans not only support the team on social media, they also rank in the top three for average attendance for the 2022 season. Giants fans are truly passionate about the success of the franchise.

In fifth place are the Philadelphia Eagles with their fans 3.2% more passionate than the league average. As the current NFC Champions and Super Bowl contenders in 2023 there is a lot for Eagles fans to be passionate about.

And in sixth place is New Jersey’s other NFL team, the Jets. The Jets’ fans are just a shade under 3% more passionate than the league average.

Btw, the last place team in the rankings is the Minnesota Vikings; apparently their fans are too polite to be passionate.

