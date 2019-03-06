JerseySoCounty: Pictures of just how country NJ can be

Recently, we asked you to submit your most country photos from across the Garden State in order to win a pair of Outlaw VIP tickets to Taste of Country Festival 2019 in Hunter, NY.

Our winner is Steven Beyers. from Milford, with this candid photo of his daughter fishing in Big Timber Lake in Cape May.

You can send us pictures of anything going on in the Garden State through the free New Jersey 101.5 , available for Android and iOS. See the amazing Taste of Country lineup and get tickets here.

Congratulations Steven! But he's not the only one feeling the country spirit. Check out below for a list of honorable mentions:

#JerseySoCountry Honorable Mentions