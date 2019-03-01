Show us Jersey country pics, win VIP tickets to Taste of Country

Jersey so country!

New Jersey 101.5 has your chance to snag a pair of VIP tickets to the Taste of Country Festival 2019 in Hunter Mountain, NY and entering couldn't be easier!

Download the free New Jersey 101.5 App and submit your most country photo for your shot at winning a pair of 3-day Outlaw VIP tickets! The photos must be your own -- so no swiping them from the Internet. Show us how county Jersey can be.

The PRIZE:

Two (2) Outlaw VIP tickets valued at $519 each. Tickets include: Access to festival grounds for all 3 days of music, Friday through Sunday. Special Outlaw viewing area in front of the main stage. Access to Outlaw Hospitality Lounge Tent with complimentary snacks, hors d'oeuvres, discounted cash bar, and private restrooms.



How to enter:

Step 1: Tap the menu button on the upper left-hand side of the app.

Step 2: Tap "Submit Photo/Video/Audio," fill out your info, then hit submit!

The contest runs through midnight on Sunday, March 3. The winner will be selected by New Jersey 101.5's staff and notified through the contact information submitted at the time of entry.