One of the easiest ways for teams to make quick money is to add another jersey to their lineup. Where once there used to be just two jerseys for a team, a home and road, now comes a third and possibly fourth alternate. Being a jersey guy along with a "Jersey" guy, I love it.

The Devils just came out with a new retro alternate just in time for the holidays, in fact, the new green Jersey does look quite "Christmasy. They should come with elf skates and Santa pants but I digress. My son Albert, a Brooklyn Nets fan, just bought their new "Classic Edition" Kyrie Irving jersey featuring the blue and red they wore when they played here in New Jersey.

Personally, I'm a fan of the Giant's blue jerseys but also the white ones they wore in the seventies with the blue numbers. In the eighties the Giants put red around their numbers and then in 1994 they went "throwback" to the fifties when the numbers were completely red. They have since added a "color rush" jersey which is white with the blue numbers outlined in red. They wear once a year and I think they should make that their permanent road jersey.

Jersey's are for more than just the sport they play in. They're a fashion statement. So I asked, what are your favorite jerseys from the teams that play in New Jersey?