NJ high schools that are not among the best for sports – Ranked

It's normal to highlight the best of the best in anything, especially among the youth. Especially when it comes to the world of sports.

But what if your particular team doesn't make the best? Does that mean you should pack it up and go home?

Not necessarily. Just because one team or organization doesn't make the list one year does not mean that'll happen again the next.

The same thing goes for rankings. Look at television shows for example and how the ratings work from season to season.

One season a particular show might do really well, only for it to fall down in place the next. On the flip side, one show that didn't do well one season might suddenly bump up the following year.

That's why it's important not to get discouraged if your high school didn't make the list when it comes to sports. Just because you didn't rank the best now, doesn't mean you won't in the future.

So what schools made the top 25 and which ones didn't? Let's find out, followed by a special shout to those who didn't rank among the best.

LOOK: Best high schools for sports in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in New Jersey using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker

Canva Canva loading...

To the NJ high schools that didn't rank

First off, congratulations to all the schools that ranked among the top 25 in the state of New Jersey. It's quite an accomplishment.

However, it's also important to recognize the schools that didn't make the cut, which is a large majority of them. Just because your high school didn't make an appearance here, doesn't mean it's not any good.

Far from it. In fact, New Jersey students in general are quite competitive and don't back down from a challenge. I guess one could say we're all among the best, but we all can't be number one at the same time.

We also can't forget about the other programs and clubs high schools offer. So if your school was not among the best for sports, don't sweat it. If anything, use it as motivation to dethrone those who are at the top.

LOOK: Best public high schools in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in New Jersey using 2023 rankings from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.