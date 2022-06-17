For the second time since 1994, New Jersey will be among the hosts of one of the largest sporting events in the world.

In a first for MetLife Stadium, it's been announced that the 2026 World Cup is coming to New Jersey, with the Garden State selected as one of 16 locations to host the 2026 games.

And New Jerseyans aren't wasting any time celebrating with both Gov. Murphy and New York City Mayor Eric Adams among the many who are very excited about this announcement. While joking about what positions they'd play, Murphy does have a specific request, or, wish, for when the games arrive.

According to nydailynews.com, the governor asked: “If there is one game we want: We want the last game — we want that World Cup trophy hoisted right here.”

And who can blame him for wanting that? How amazing that would be for New Jersey to be home to the final games of 2026.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images loading...

Not only is this a big deal for New Jersey, but it's also a big deal for the country. The United States hasn't hosted the World Cup since 1994, which would make it 32 years when the games finally arrive in 2026. And that makes New Jersey very fortunate to not only have hosted back in 1994 but to have the honors of hosting again when the games return to North America once more.

And even though the games were played here before at the Meadowlands, they took place at Giants Stadium, which of course, has since been torn down. So when it comes to Metlife Stadium, hosting a worldwide event like this truly is a first.

An Aerial View Of Super Bowl XLVIII Getty Images loading...

Speaking of firsts, MetLife Stadium also has another major event under its belt. Not only was it host of the 2014 Super Bowl, but it also holds the distinction of being the first-ever open-air stadium to host the big game in the colder northern part of the country. And thus, allowing New Jersey to have the honors as the very first state to have the Super Bowl played in such a manner. Truly outstanding.

United States of America v Netherlands : Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Getty Images loading...

And now with the announcement of the 2026 World Cup coming to MetLife Stadium, this validates that New Jersey is indeed among one of the best locations to host such huge events. Hopefully, we'll get to host many more in the near future.

Not to mention what a big deal this is for New Jersey's businesses. People from all over the world will be traveling here to be a part of the excitement, ranging from spectators to players.

United States of America v Netherlands : Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Getty Images loading...

And since the games aren't happening for another four years, that gives us plenty of time to start preparing now for the arrival of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

At this time, it's unclear which games New Jersey will be hosting. Hopefully, Gov. Murphy gets his wish to host the final games allowing us to hand out the big trophy. Either way, New Jersey is very fortunate and proud to be among the 16 locations that get to host the 2026 World Cup.

An Aerial View Of Super Bowl XLVIII U.S. Army helicopters fly over Metlife Stadium ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) loading...

Is NJ's Most Expensive Airbnb Worth The Money? This Monroe Township, NJ Airbnb is the most expensive rental in all of New Jersey, but is it worth it? Take a look inside and decide for yourself.