Jersey’s fav Halloween candy? Vote in our Edible 8 poll
This year's annual Halloween candy poll took on some real underdogs thanks to the nominations that came in from listeners. Some of these I never even heard of, which ultimately should shore up my bet that the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup will again be the ultimate champion.
I mean, Caramello? What kid ever longed for that in their pillow case? A Sky Bar? A Zero Bar? Have you ever even seen this strange candy species in a store? I'd rather Charlie Brown's bag of rocks.
Nonetheless, the results from our Sweets 16 are in with few surprises.
Kit Kat trounced Sky Bar 94.4% to 5.06%.
Whatchamacallit narrowly beat Jelly Belly jelly beans 50.32% to 49.68% in the closest contest of all.
Oh Henry! beat Skor Bar 65.02% to 34.98%.
Hershey's Kisses destroyed Zero Bar 92.52% to 7.48%.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup beat Baby Ruth 77.74% to 22.26% in a contest that was lopsided but not as lopsided as it should have been.
In an upset, Clark Bar beat Skittles 54.88% to 45.12%.
100,000 Grand Bar defeated Charleston Chews 75.39% to 24.61%.
Snickers beat Caramello 78.2% to 21.8%.
Congrats to the victors who now advance to our Edible 8. The polls are now open, so decide who deserves to move on to the Flavorful 4 in the following matchups.
