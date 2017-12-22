Jersey’s best ‘Santa fail’ photos

I want to start off by thanking every parent who let me get a good laugh by sending in their children trying (and failing) to take a picture with Santa. This was the best Christmas gift you could have given me. That being said, it was incredibly difficult to choose a winner because there were so many great submissions.

The photos were shown to a panel of judges and here's the amazing Santa fail that we chose:

Santa Fail Contest Photo from Melanie Sambataro loading...

So congrats Melanie from Point Pleasant! Thank you again to everyone who sent in a photo, here's the full gallery for your enjoyment:

Merry Christmas!

More from New Jersey 101.5: