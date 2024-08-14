🏋️‍♀️ A New Jersey gym chain will close one of its locations at the end of August

🏋️‍♀️ The pandemic is mostly to blame, according to a flyer

🏋️‍♀️ Members will be honored at another one of their locations

RED BANK — Local gym chain, Jersey Strong has announced it is closing one of its locations after 20 years.

According to notice posted, the chain’s location at 30 West Front Street in Red Bank will be closing its doors at the end of this month.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the closure of our Red Bank facility effective August 31, 2024. This has been a very difficult decision, and one that we have tried to avoid. However, the circumstances since the pandemic have made it impossible for us to continue operating this location effectively," said CEO Stephen Roma in the notice.

Jersey Strong Red Bank flyer (Photo Credit: Arielle Mosso) Jersey Strong Red Bank flyer (Photo Credit: Arielle Mosso) loading...

For five months, gyms were closed, according to state pandemic rules. When they reopened, they were forced to operate under restrictions like capacity limits and mask requirements.

"We adore our Jersey Strong Red Bank members and are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support you have shown us for the last 20 plus years,” Roma added.

The phrase, “Jersey Strong” originated as a marketing idea for the gym chain, Work Out World, which was founded by Roma’s parents over 25 years ago. The phrase was intended to represent the will to work hard with rewards of success in the end.

Memberships will reportedly be honored at the Tinton Falls Jersey Strong location, located at 980 Shrewsbury Avenue, which is open 24/7.

As an extra special thank you for customers, their membership will include a free "plus one," the notice said. No strings attached. There are other perks available to monthly memberships too, including VIP access to all 10 Jersey Strong locations, free classes, and free personal training sessions.

Determined male working out in gym lifting weights nd3000 loading...

According to the gym’s website, there are three key characteristics of what makes Jersey Strong different from the big box gyms.

Results Focused – We focus on specific and measurable results and hustle to hit our goals

Empathetic – We are sensitive to the challenges of each person’s unique fitness journey

Enthusiastic – We are enthusiastic about the positive role fitness plays in people’s lives.

There are 10 other Jersey Shore gym locations in the Garden State: East Brunswick, Edison, Freehold, Manalapan, Marlboro, Ocean, Old Bridge, Robbinsville, Tinton Falls, and Wall.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom