Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ joins Spadea about new book

Unlike many of the cast members from the "Jersey Shore", Mike "The Situation" is a Jersey guy.

Mike grew up in Manalapan and now lives in Holmdel. He's a foodie, actually always eating on the show with other cast members at one point concerned about some weight gain!

He was with the "Jersey Shore" for 6 seasons and has now been with "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for 6 seasons.

MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" New York Premiere Party Getty Images for MTV loading...

Like many people in the Garden State, Mike struggled with addiction being hooked on oxycodone for years. He told TMZ that he spent a half million on drugs and another million on lawyers.

His life hit a bottom with a conviction for tax evasion and an 8-month prison sentence. He served two years of supervised probation and 500 hours of community service. Now, the guy's been sober for 8 years and has a wife and two kids, with another on the way.

His new memoir, "Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation" is out now and he joined me to discuss his journey.

Side note, back in August, we did a meet and greet as a part of our Common Sense Town Hall/Small Business promotion at Mike's wife's new business. His wife Lauren owns Bijoux Boutique in Middletown with her partner, Gwen.

