BRIGANTINE — Flyers inside small plastic sandwich bags with a message considered anti-Semitic were scattered all over a Jersey Shore city on Sunday morning.

Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.

"It is consistent with anti-Semitic flyers that news outlets have reported as having been distributed in similar manners throughout the United States in recent weeks. It appears that these flyers are being randomly distributed publicly and are not targeting any specific residences or businesses," police said in a statement.

Breaking AC reported the flyers were found in the Five Towns in Nassau County on Long Island and in Florida including Coral Gales, Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando. The Five Towns on Long Island have a "sizable Jewish community," according to New York state Sen. Anna Kaplan.

Police did not disclose the message and asked residents and the media not to share images of the flyers.

An image of the message posted by CBS Philadelphia showed one side of the flyer with a British flag and a message that read, “America did not break free from a small country across the sea." On the other side, it says, "Just to get controlled by another small country across the sea years later" with an Israeli flag.

A message at the bottom said the flyers were placed randomly without malicious intent, according to the CBS Philadelphia report.

