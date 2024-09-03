Jersey Shore shoulder season — what to expect from this year’s post-season

Just because the summer is coming to a close, doesn’t mean time at the Jersey Shore has to. While the weather starts to get colder and school restarts, the Jersey Shore enters its shoulder season.

Shoulder season at the Jersey Shore is typically used in reference to the post-Labor Day to mid-November time, also known as the region's post-season.

Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz describes shoulder season as an important part of the borough's calendar year.

Should season aids local shore economies

“Post-season is very important to the economics of Seaside Heights, its residents and business community,” Vaz said.

The economy is aided by events that Jersey Shore towns put on during post-season as beaches are free after Labor Day.

Seaside Heights boasts several events during the shoulder season with Vaz’s personal favorites being the Wine Fest, Columbus Day Event and American Angler Day, a new event this year.

“It brings in tourists, helps our merchants, and our business people who rent motels, apartments and so forth. There’s a number of activities that are family driven for entertainment.” Vaz said.

Boardwalks Rowdy Teens A police officer on a bicycle patrols the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, N.J., Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

Events aid local businesses to either stay open longer, or remain open year round. Vaz said that Seaside Heights has a boardwalk that is open even into the winter months which supports the businesses that are open year-round.

In fact, Vaz noted that Seaside Heights reopened its merry-go-round to stay open year round.

Shore towns host multiple events in shoulder season

It isn’t just Seaside Heights that hosts multiple activities in their postseason, several shore towns host their own events and festivals to attract a shoulder season crowd.

Below is a list of some events shore towns will be hosting during the 2024 shoulder season.

Asbury Park:

Bonfires on the Beach:

Dates: Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 24

Location: 5th Ave - Sept. 6, 20 and 24. 1st Ave - Sept. 13

Website: asburyparkchamber.com

The Breakers- A Tribute to Tom Petty:

Date: Sept. 14

Location: Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Website: asburyparkchamber.com

Avalon:

Avalon Arts & Seafood Festival:

Date: Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date on Oct. 13)

Location: Surfside Park

Website: visitavalonnj.com

Beach Haven:

Beach Haven Chowder Cook-Off:

Dates: Oct. 5 and 6

Location: Taylor Ave., behind Bay Village

Website: bhchowdercookoff.com

Lavallette:

Lavallette Founders Day:

Date: Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bay Blvd. and Philadelphia Ave.

Website: lavallette.org

Margate:

Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay:

Dates: Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fall Funfest After Dark (not for kids) Sept. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: By the Bay

Website: margatehasmore.com

Ocean City:

Parachute Pyrotechnic Show:

Date: Sept. 14

Location: 825 Boardwalks Ocean City - viewable from anywhere on the entire boardwalk

Website: oceancityvacation.com

NJ Jeep Invasion:

Date: Sept. 21

Location: 825 Boardwalk Ocean City

Website: ebrite.com

Fall Block Party and Firework Spectacular:

Date: Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 5th-14th Street on Asbury Ave. (fireworks from 6th-14th street)

Website: oceancityvacation.com

Point Pleasant:

46th Annual Festival of the Sea:

Date: Sept. 21 (rain date on Sept. 22)

Location: Downtown Point Pleasant Beach - fireworks at Jenkinson's Boardwalk following the festival

Website: pointpleasantbeachchamber.com

Seaside Heights:

Wine on the Beach Festival:

Dates: Sept. 7 and 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

Location: Grant Avenue Beach

Website: exit82.com

Elton John Tribute Performed by Yellow Brick Road:

Date: Sept. 7

Location: Seaside Heights Beach Stage

Website: exit82.com

Dog Royalty Day:

Date: Sept. 29

Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk - Pups & Pints at Casino Pier

Website: exit82.com

Spring Lake:

Italian Festival:

Date: Sept. 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

Location: Third Ave.

Website: visitspringlake.com

Stone Harbor:

Savor September Weekend:

Dates: Sept. 20 and 21

Location: 200 block, 96th Street

Website: stoneharbobchamber.com

Wildwood:

PipDog Puppa Palooza:

Date: Sept. 7

Location: Morey's Pier

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

Annual Irish Fall Festival:

Dates: Sept. 20, 21 and 22

Location: Olde New Jersey Ave. and surrounding pubs in North Wildwood

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

Olde Time Italian Festival: