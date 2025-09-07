Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

11 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:21pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:01a Low

Sun 2:18p High

Sun 8:18p Low

Mon 2:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:35a Low

Sun 1:42p High

Sun 7:52p Low

Mon 2:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:49a Low

Sun 1:54p High

Sun 8:06p Low

Mon 2:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:31a Low

Sun 1:46p High

Sun 7:48p Low

Mon 2:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:09a High

Sun 11:41a Low

Sun 6:23p High

Sun 11:58p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:54a Low

Sun 2:13p High

Sun 8:12p Low

Mon 2:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:43a High

Sun 10:48a Low

Sun 5:57p High

Sun 11:05p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:51a Low

Sun 2:44p High

Sun 9:09p Low

Mon 3:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:41a Low

Sun 1:44p High

Sun 8:00p Low

Mon 2:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:10a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:37p Low

Mon 2:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:46a Low

Sun 1:52p High

Sun 8:07p Low

Mon 2:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:48a Low

Sun 2:44p High

Sun 9:11p Low

Mon 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

