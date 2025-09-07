NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 7
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
11 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:29am - 7:21pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:01a
|Low
Sun 2:18p
|High
Sun 8:18p
|Low
Mon 2:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:35a
|Low
Sun 1:42p
|High
Sun 7:52p
|Low
Mon 2:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:49a
|Low
Sun 1:54p
|High
Sun 8:06p
|Low
Mon 2:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:31a
|Low
Sun 1:46p
|High
Sun 7:48p
|Low
Mon 2:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:09a
|High
Sun 11:41a
|Low
Sun 6:23p
|High
Sun 11:58p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:54a
|Low
Sun 2:13p
|High
Sun 8:12p
|Low
Mon 2:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:43a
|High
Sun 10:48a
|Low
Sun 5:57p
|High
Sun 11:05p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:51a
|Low
Sun 2:44p
|High
Sun 9:09p
|Low
Mon 3:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:41a
|Low
Sun 1:44p
|High
Sun 8:00p
|Low
Mon 2:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:10a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 8:37p
|Low
Mon 2:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:46a
|Low
Sun 1:52p
|High
Sun 8:07p
|Low
Mon 2:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:48a
|Low
Sun 2:44p
|High
Sun 9:11p
|Low
Mon 3:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
