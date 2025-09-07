NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 7

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 7

Lavallette (Lavallette Beach via YouTube)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
11 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:29am - 7:21pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 8:01a		Low
Sun 2:18p		High
Sun 8:18p		Low
Mon 2:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:35a		Low
Sun 1:42p		High
Sun 7:52p		Low
Mon 2:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:49a		Low
Sun 1:54p		High
Sun 8:06p		Low
Mon 2:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:31a		Low
Sun 1:46p		High
Sun 7:48p		Low
Mon 2:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:09a		High
Sun 11:41a		Low
Sun 6:23p		High
Sun 11:58p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:54a		Low
Sun 2:13p		High
Sun 8:12p		Low
Mon 2:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:43a		High
Sun 10:48a		Low
Sun 5:57p		High
Sun 11:05p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 8:51a		Low
Sun 2:44p		High
Sun 9:09p		Low
Mon 3:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:41a		Low
Sun 1:44p		High
Sun 8:00p		Low
Mon 2:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 8:10a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 8:37p		Low
Mon 2:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:46a		Low
Sun 1:52p		High
Sun 8:07p		Low
Mon 2:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 8:48a		Low
Sun 2:44p		High
Sun 9:11p		Low
Mon 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

