NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
3 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 6:47pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:59a
|High
Sun 12:43p
|Low
Sun 7:09p
|High
Mon 1:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|High
Sun 12:17p
|Low
Sun 6:33p
|High
Mon 12:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:35a
|High
Sun 12:31p
|Low
Sun 6:45p
|High
Mon 1:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|High
Sun 12:13p
|Low
Sun 6:37p
|High
Mon 12:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:04a
|High
Sun 4:23p
|Low
Sun 11:14p
|High
Mon 4:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:10a
|High
Sun 12:37p
|Low
Sun 7:21p
|High
Mon 1:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:38a
|High
Sun 3:30p
|Low
Sun 10:48p
|High
Mon 4:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:48a
|High
Sun 1:35p
|Low
Sun 8:08p
|High
Mon 2:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:40a
|High
Sun 12:19p
|Low
Sun 6:59p
|High
Mon 12:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:55a
|High
Sun 12:49p
|Low
Sun 7:24p
|High
Mon 1:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:52a
|High
Sun 12:19p
|Low
Sun 7:00p
|High
Mon 12:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:59a
|High
Sun 1:30p
|Low
Sun 7:54p
|High
Mon 1:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 16 seconds and SE 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.
WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft.
THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
THU NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
