At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

3 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 6:47pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:59a High

Sun 12:43p Low

Sun 7:09p High

Mon 1:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 12:17p Low

Sun 6:33p High

Mon 12:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:35a High

Sun 12:31p Low

Sun 6:45p High

Mon 1:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:27a High

Sun 12:13p Low

Sun 6:37p High

Mon 12:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:04a High

Sun 4:23p Low

Sun 11:14p High

Mon 4:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:10a High

Sun 12:37p Low

Sun 7:21p High

Mon 1:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:38a High

Sun 3:30p Low

Sun 10:48p High

Mon 4:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:48a High

Sun 1:35p Low

Sun 8:08p High

Mon 2:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:40a High

Sun 12:19p Low

Sun 6:59p High

Mon 12:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:55a High

Sun 12:49p Low

Sun 7:24p High

Mon 1:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:52a High

Sun 12:19p Low

Sun 7:00p High

Mon 12:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:59a High

Sun 1:30p Low

Sun 7:54p High

Mon 1:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 16 seconds and SE 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

