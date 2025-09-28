NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 28

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
3 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:49am - 6:47pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:59a		High
Sun 12:43p		Low
Sun 7:09p		High
Mon 1:18a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:23a		High
Sun 12:17p		Low
Sun 6:33p		High
Mon 12:52a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:35a		High
Sun 12:31p		Low
Sun 6:45p		High
Mon 1:06a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:27a		High
Sun 12:13p		Low
Sun 6:37p		High
Mon 12:48a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:04a		High
Sun 4:23p		Low
Sun 11:14p		High
Mon 4:58a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:10a		High
Sun 12:37p		Low
Sun 7:21p		High
Mon 1:08a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:38a		High
Sun 3:30p		Low
Sun 10:48p		High
Mon 4:05a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:48a		High
Sun 1:35p		Low
Sun 8:08p		High
Mon 2:02a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:40a		High
Sun 12:19p		Low
Sun 6:59p		High
Mon 12:42a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:55a		High
Sun 12:49p		Low
Sun 7:24p		High
Mon 1:00a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:52a		High
Sun 12:19p		Low
Sun 7:00p		High
Mon 12:44a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:59a		High
Sun 1:30p		Low
Sun 7:54p		High
Mon 1:55a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 16 seconds and SE 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

