NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 26

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:47am - 6:51pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 11:13a		Low
Fri 5:34p		High
Fri 11:35p		Low
Sat 5:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:47a		Low
Fri 4:58p		High
Fri 11:09p		Low
Sat 4:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 11:01a		Low
Fri 5:10p		High
Fri 11:23p		Low
Sat 5:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:43a		Low
Fri 5:02p		High
Fri 11:05p		Low
Sat 4:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:00a		High
Fri 2:53p		Low
Fri 9:39p		High
Sat 3:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 11:11a		Low
Fri 5:41p		High
Fri 11:31p		Low
Sat 5:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:34a		High
Fri 2:00p		Low
Fri 9:13p		High
Sat 2:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:30a		High
Fri 12:07p		Low
Fri 6:25p		High
Sat 12:24a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:50a		Low
Fri 5:15p		High
Fri 11:06p		Low
Sat 4:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 11:20a		Low
Fri 5:40p		High
Fri 11:31p		Low
Sat 5:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:51a		Low
Fri 5:15p		High
Fri 11:11p		Low
Sat 5:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:35a		High
Fri 12:02p		Low
Fri 6:16p		High
Sat 12:21a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

