NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 6:51pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 11:13a
|Low
Fri 5:34p
|High
Fri 11:35p
|Low
Sat 5:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:47a
|Low
Fri 4:58p
|High
Fri 11:09p
|Low
Sat 4:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:01a
|Low
Fri 5:10p
|High
Fri 11:23p
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:43a
|Low
Fri 5:02p
|High
Fri 11:05p
|Low
Sat 4:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:00a
|High
Fri 2:53p
|Low
Fri 9:39p
|High
Sat 3:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 11:11a
|Low
Fri 5:41p
|High
Fri 11:31p
|Low
Sat 5:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:34a
|High
Fri 2:00p
|Low
Fri 9:13p
|High
Sat 2:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:30a
|High
Fri 12:07p
|Low
Fri 6:25p
|High
Sat 12:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:50a
|Low
Fri 5:15p
|High
Fri 11:06p
|Low
Sat 4:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 11:20a
|Low
Fri 5:40p
|High
Fri 11:31p
|Low
Sat 5:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:51a
|Low
Fri 5:15p
|High
Fri 11:11p
|Low
Sat 5:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|High
Fri 12:02p
|Low
Fri 6:16p
|High
Sat 12:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
