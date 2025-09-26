Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the West

5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 6:51pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 11:13a Low

Fri 5:34p High

Fri 11:35p Low

Sat 5:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:47a Low

Fri 4:58p High

Fri 11:09p Low

Sat 4:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:01a Low

Fri 5:10p High

Fri 11:23p Low

Sat 5:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:43a Low

Fri 5:02p High

Fri 11:05p Low

Sat 4:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:00a High

Fri 2:53p Low

Fri 9:39p High

Sat 3:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 11:11a Low

Fri 5:41p High

Fri 11:31p Low

Sat 5:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:34a High

Fri 2:00p Low

Fri 9:13p High

Sat 2:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:30a High

Fri 12:07p Low

Fri 6:25p High

Sat 12:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:50a Low

Fri 5:15p High

Fri 11:06p Low

Sat 4:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 11:20a Low

Fri 5:40p High

Fri 11:31p Low

Sat 5:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:51a Low

Fri 5:15p High

Fri 11:11p Low

Sat 5:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:35a High

Fri 12:02p Low

Fri 6:16p High

Sat 12:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

