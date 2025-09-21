NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 21

Red flag on the beach on Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
11 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature66° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:42am - 6:59pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 8:09a		Low
Sun 2:20p		High
Sun 8:22p		Low
Mon 2:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:43a		Low
Sun 1:44p		High
Sun 7:56p		Low
Mon 2:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:57a		Low
Sun 1:56p		High
Sun 8:10p		Low
Mon 2:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:39a		Low
Sun 1:48p		High
Sun 7:52p		Low
Mon 2:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:11a		High
Sun 11:49a		Low
Sun 6:25p		High
Mon 12:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:02a		Low
Sun 2:19p		High
Sun 8:17p		Low
Mon 2:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:45a		High
Sun 10:56a		Low
Sun 5:59p		High
Sun 11:09p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 8:52a		Low
Sun 2:50p		High
Sun 9:08p		Low
Mon 3:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:52a		Low
Sun 1:56p		High
Sun 8:06p		Low
Mon 2:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 8:17a		Low
Sun 2:16p		High
Sun 8:34p		Low
Mon 2:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:01a		Low
Sun 2:05p		High
Sun 8:17p		Low
Mon 2:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 9:00a		Low
Sun 2:58p		High
Sun 9:16p		Low
Mon 3:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

