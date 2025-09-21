NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 21
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:42am - 6:59pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:09a
|Low
Sun 2:20p
|High
Sun 8:22p
|Low
Mon 2:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:43a
|Low
Sun 1:44p
|High
Sun 7:56p
|Low
Mon 2:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:57a
|Low
Sun 1:56p
|High
Sun 8:10p
|Low
Mon 2:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:39a
|Low
Sun 1:48p
|High
Sun 7:52p
|Low
Mon 2:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:11a
|High
Sun 11:49a
|Low
Sun 6:25p
|High
Mon 12:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:02a
|Low
Sun 2:19p
|High
Sun 8:17p
|Low
Mon 2:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:45a
|High
Sun 10:56a
|Low
Sun 5:59p
|High
Sun 11:09p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:52a
|Low
Sun 2:50p
|High
Sun 9:08p
|Low
Mon 3:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:52a
|Low
Sun 1:56p
|High
Sun 8:06p
|Low
Mon 2:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:17a
|Low
Sun 2:16p
|High
Sun 8:34p
|Low
Mon 2:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:01a
|Low
Sun 2:05p
|High
Sun 8:17p
|Low
Mon 2:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:00a
|Low
Sun 2:58p
|High
Sun 9:16p
|Low
Mon 3:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
