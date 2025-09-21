Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the East

11 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

10 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 66° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 6:59pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:09a Low

Sun 2:20p High

Sun 8:22p Low

Mon 2:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:43a Low

Sun 1:44p High

Sun 7:56p Low

Mon 2:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:57a Low

Sun 1:56p High

Sun 8:10p Low

Mon 2:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:39a Low

Sun 1:48p High

Sun 7:52p Low

Mon 2:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:11a High

Sun 11:49a Low

Sun 6:25p High

Mon 12:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:02a Low

Sun 2:19p High

Sun 8:17p Low

Mon 2:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:45a High

Sun 10:56a Low

Sun 5:59p High

Sun 11:09p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:52a Low

Sun 2:50p High

Sun 9:08p Low

Mon 3:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:52a Low

Sun 1:56p High

Sun 8:06p Low

Mon 2:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:17a Low

Sun 2:16p High

Sun 8:34p Low

Mon 2:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:01a Low

Sun 2:05p High

Sun 8:17p Low

Mon 2:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:00a Low

Sun 2:58p High

Sun 9:16p Low

Mon 3:21a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

