NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 10
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
15 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:32am - 7:16pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:13a
|Low
Wed 4:44p
|High
Wed 10:37p
|Low
Thu 4:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:47a
|Low
Wed 4:08p
|High
Wed 10:11p
|Low
Thu 4:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:01a
|Low
Wed 4:20p
|High
Wed 10:25p
|Low
Thu 4:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:43a
|Low
Wed 4:12p
|High
Wed 10:07p
|Low
Thu 4:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:15a
|High
Wed 1:53p
|Low
Wed 8:49p
|High
Thu 2:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:07a
|Low
Wed 4:40p
|High
Wed 10:31p
|Low
Thu 4:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:49a
|High
Wed 1:00p
|Low
Wed 8:23p
|High
Thu 1:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 11:09a
|Low
Wed 5:16p
|High
Wed 11:28p
|Low
Thu 5:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:51a
|Low
Wed 4:09p
|High
Wed 10:15p
|Low
Thu 4:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:29a
|Low
Wed 4:36p
|High
Wed 10:50p
|Low
Thu 4:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:00a
|Low
Wed 4:15p
|High
Wed 10:21p
|Low
Thu 4:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 11:03a
|Low
Wed 5:10p
|High
Wed 11:28p
|Low
Thu 5:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
How to start your first garden
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco