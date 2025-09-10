Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the Northeast

15 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)

13 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 68° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:32am - 7:16pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:13a Low

Wed 4:44p High

Wed 10:37p Low

Thu 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:47a Low

Wed 4:08p High

Wed 10:11p Low

Thu 4:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:01a Low

Wed 4:20p High

Wed 10:25p Low

Thu 4:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:43a Low

Wed 4:12p High

Wed 10:07p Low

Thu 4:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:15a High

Wed 1:53p Low

Wed 8:49p High

Thu 2:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:07a Low

Wed 4:40p High

Wed 10:31p Low

Thu 4:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:49a High

Wed 1:00p Low

Wed 8:23p High

Thu 1:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 11:09a Low

Wed 5:16p High

Wed 11:28p Low

Thu 5:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:51a Low

Wed 4:09p High

Wed 10:15p Low

Thu 4:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:29a Low

Wed 4:36p High

Wed 10:50p Low

Thu 4:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:00a Low

Wed 4:15p High

Wed 10:21p Low

Thu 4:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 11:03a Low

Wed 5:10p High

Wed 11:28p Low

Thu 5:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

