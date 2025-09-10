NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 10

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
15 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature68° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:32am - 7:16pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 10:13a		Low
Wed 4:44p		High
Wed 10:37p		Low
Thu 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:47a		Low
Wed 4:08p		High
Wed 10:11p		Low
Thu 4:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:01a		Low
Wed 4:20p		High
Wed 10:25p		Low
Thu 4:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:43a		Low
Wed 4:12p		High
Wed 10:07p		Low
Thu 4:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:15a		High
Wed 1:53p		Low
Wed 8:49p		High
Thu 2:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:07a		Low
Wed 4:40p		High
Wed 10:31p		Low
Thu 4:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:49a		High
Wed 1:00p		Low
Wed 8:23p		High
Thu 1:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 11:09a		Low
Wed 5:16p		High
Wed 11:28p		Low
Thu 5:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:51a		Low
Wed 4:09p		High
Wed 10:15p		Low
Thu 4:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 10:29a		Low
Wed 4:36p		High
Wed 10:50p		Low
Thu 4:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:00a		Low
Wed 4:15p		High
Wed 10:21p		Low
Thu 4:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 11:03a		Low
Wed 5:10p		High
Wed 11:28p		Low
Thu 5:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

