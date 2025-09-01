Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:30pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:38a High

Sun 2:19p Low

Sun 9:01p High

Mon 2:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:02a High

Sun 1:53p Low

Sun 8:25p High

Mon 2:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:14a High

Sun 2:07p Low

Sun 8:37p High

Mon 2:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:06a High

Sun 1:49p Low

Sun 8:29p High

Mon 2:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:32a Low

Sun 11:43a High

Sun 5:59p Low

Mon 1:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:52a High

Sun 2:14p Low

Sun 9:00p High

Mon 2:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:17a High

Sun 5:06p Low

Mon 12:40a High

Mon 5:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:27a High

Sun 3:11p Low

Sun 9:41p High

Mon 3:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:16a High

Sun 1:56p Low

Sun 8:36p High

Mon 2:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:30a High

Sun 2:25p Low

Sun 9:00p High

Mon 2:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:29a High

Sun 2:00p Low

Sun 8:40p High

Mon 2:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:30a High

Sun 3:06p Low

Sun 9:28p High

Mon 3:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

