NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 1
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:23am - 7:30pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:38a
|High
Sun 2:19p
|Low
Sun 9:01p
|High
Mon 2:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:02a
|High
Sun 1:53p
|Low
Sun 8:25p
|High
Mon 2:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:14a
|High
Sun 2:07p
|Low
Sun 8:37p
|High
Mon 2:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:06a
|High
Sun 1:49p
|Low
Sun 8:29p
|High
Mon 2:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:32a
|Low
Sun 11:43a
|High
Sun 5:59p
|Low
Mon 1:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:52a
|High
Sun 2:14p
|Low
Sun 9:00p
|High
Mon 2:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:17a
|High
Sun 5:06p
|Low
Mon 12:40a
|High
Mon 5:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:27a
|High
Sun 3:11p
|Low
Sun 9:41p
|High
Mon 3:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:16a
|High
Sun 1:56p
|Low
Sun 8:36p
|High
Mon 2:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:30a
|High
Sun 2:25p
|Low
Sun 9:00p
|High
Mon 2:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:29a
|High
Sun 2:00p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:30a
|High
Sun 3:06p
|Low
Sun 9:28p
|High
Mon 3:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
