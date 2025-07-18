Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:23pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:13a High

Fri 2:35p Low

Fri 9:18p High

Sat 2:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:37a High

Fri 2:09p Low

Fri 8:42p High

Sat 2:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:49a High

Fri 2:23p Low

Fri 8:54p High

Sat 2:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:41a High

Fri 2:05p Low

Fri 8:46p High

Sat 2:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:38a Low

Fri 12:18p High

Fri 6:15p Low

Sat 1:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:12a High

Fri 2:29p Low

Fri 9:16p High

Sat 2:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:52a High

Fri 5:22p Low

Sat 12:57a High

Sat 5:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:50a High

Fri 3:32p Low

Fri 9:46p High

Sat 3:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:45a High

Fri 2:12p Low

Fri 8:43p High

Sat 2:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:11a High

Fri 2:44p Low

Fri 9:05p High

Sat 3:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:56a High

Fri 2:24p Low

Fri 8:48p High

Sat 2:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:48a High

Fri 3:22p Low

Fri 9:36p High

Sat 3:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

