NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:13a
|High
Fri 2:35p
|Low
Fri 9:18p
|High
Sat 2:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:37a
|High
Fri 2:09p
|Low
Fri 8:42p
|High
Sat 2:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:49a
|High
Fri 2:23p
|Low
Fri 8:54p
|High
Sat 2:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:41a
|High
Fri 2:05p
|Low
Fri 8:46p
|High
Sat 2:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:38a
|Low
Fri 12:18p
|High
Fri 6:15p
|Low
Sat 1:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:12a
|High
Fri 2:29p
|Low
Fri 9:16p
|High
Sat 2:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:52a
|High
Fri 5:22p
|Low
Sat 12:57a
|High
Sat 5:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:50a
|High
Fri 3:32p
|Low
Fri 9:46p
|High
Sat 3:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:45a
|High
Fri 2:12p
|Low
Fri 8:43p
|High
Sat 2:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:11a
|High
Fri 2:44p
|Low
Fri 9:05p
|High
Sat 3:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:56a
|High
Fri 2:24p
|Low
Fri 8:48p
|High
Sat 2:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:48a
|High
Fri 3:22p
|Low
Fri 9:36p
|High
Sat 3:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views
Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray