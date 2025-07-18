NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 18

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:41am - 8:23pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 8:13a		High
Fri 2:35p		Low
Fri 9:18p		High
Sat 2:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:37a		High
Fri 2:09p		Low
Fri 8:42p		High
Sat 2:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:49a		High
Fri 2:23p		Low
Fri 8:54p		High
Sat 2:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:41a		High
Fri 2:05p		Low
Fri 8:46p		High
Sat 2:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:38a		Low
Fri 12:18p		High
Fri 6:15p		Low
Sat 1:23a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 8:12a		High
Fri 2:29p		Low
Fri 9:16p		High
Sat 2:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 11:52a		High
Fri 5:22p		Low
Sat 12:57a		High
Sat 5:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 8:50a		High
Fri 3:32p		Low
Fri 9:46p		High
Sat 3:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:45a		High
Fri 2:12p		Low
Fri 8:43p		High
Sat 2:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 8:11a		High
Fri 2:44p		Low
Fri 9:05p		High
Sat 3:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:56a		High
Fri 2:24p		Low
Fri 8:48p		High
Sat 2:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 8:48a		High
Fri 3:22p		Low
Fri 9:36p		High
Sat 3:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

