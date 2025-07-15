NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:44a
|High
Tue 11:56a
|Low
Tue 6:00p
|High
Wed 12:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|High
Tue 11:30a
|Low
Tue 5:24p
|High
Tue 11:41p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:20a
|High
Tue 11:44a
|Low
Tue 5:36p
|High
Tue 11:55p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:12a
|High
Tue 11:26a
|Low
Tue 5:28p
|High
Tue 11:37p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:49a
|High
Tue 3:36p
|Low
Tue 10:05p
|High
Wed 3:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:48a
|High
Tue 11:46a
|Low
Tue 5:58p
|High
Tue 11:59p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:23a
|High
Tue 2:43p
|Low
Tue 9:39p
|High
Wed 2:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:28a
|High
Tue 12:47p
|Low
Tue 6:37p
|High
Wed 12:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:21a
|High
Tue 11:30a
|Low
Tue 5:31p
|High
Tue 11:43p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:50a
|High
Tue 12:03p
|Low
Tue 5:57p
|High
Wed 12:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|High
Tue 11:36a
|Low
Tue 5:37p
|High
Tue 11:50p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:22a
|High
Tue 12:39p
|Low
Tue 6:35p
|High
Wed 12:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
