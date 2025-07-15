NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 15

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:25pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:44a		High
Tue 11:56a		Low
Tue 6:00p		High
Wed 12:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:08a		High
Tue 11:30a		Low
Tue 5:24p		High
Tue 11:41p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:20a		High
Tue 11:44a		Low
Tue 5:36p		High
Tue 11:55p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:12a		High
Tue 11:26a		Low
Tue 5:28p		High
Tue 11:37p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:49a		High
Tue 3:36p		Low
Tue 10:05p		High
Wed 3:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:48a		High
Tue 11:46a		Low
Tue 5:58p		High
Tue 11:59p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:23a		High
Tue 2:43p		Low
Tue 9:39p		High
Wed 2:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:28a		High
Tue 12:47p		Low
Tue 6:37p		High
Wed 12:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:21a		High
Tue 11:30a		Low
Tue 5:31p		High
Tue 11:43p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:50a		High
Tue 12:03p		Low
Tue 5:57p		High
Wed 12:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:28a		High
Tue 11:36a		Low
Tue 5:37p		High
Tue 11:50p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:22a		High
Tue 12:39p		Low
Tue 6:35p		High
Wed 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

