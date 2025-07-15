Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)

3 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:25pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:44a High

Tue 11:56a Low

Tue 6:00p High

Wed 12:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:08a High

Tue 11:30a Low

Tue 5:24p High

Tue 11:41p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:20a High

Tue 11:44a Low

Tue 5:36p High

Tue 11:55p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:12a High

Tue 11:26a Low

Tue 5:28p High

Tue 11:37p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:49a High

Tue 3:36p Low

Tue 10:05p High

Wed 3:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:48a High

Tue 11:46a Low

Tue 5:58p High

Tue 11:59p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:23a High

Tue 2:43p Low

Tue 9:39p High

Wed 2:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:28a High

Tue 12:47p Low

Tue 6:37p High

Wed 12:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:21a High

Tue 11:30a Low

Tue 5:31p High

Tue 11:43p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:50a High

Tue 12:03p Low

Tue 5:57p High

Wed 12:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:28a High

Tue 11:36a Low

Tue 5:37p High

Tue 11:50p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:22a High

Tue 12:39p Low

Tue 6:35p High

Wed 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

