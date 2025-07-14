Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:26pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:05a High

Mon 11:06a Low

Mon 5:11p High

Mon 11:15p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:40a Low

Mon 4:35p High

Mon 10:49p Low

Tue 5:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:54a Low

Mon 4:47p High

Mon 11:03p Low

Tue 5:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:36a Low

Mon 4:39p High

Mon 10:45p Low

Tue 5:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:10a High

Mon 2:46p Low

Mon 9:16p High

Tue 2:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:06a High

Mon 10:56a Low

Mon 5:03p High

Mon 11:09p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:44a High

Mon 1:53p Low

Mon 8:50p High

Tue 2:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:47a High

Mon 11:59a Low

Mon 5:42p High

Tue 12:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:42a Low

Mon 4:35p High

Mon 10:55p Low

Tue 5:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:08a High

Mon 11:17a Low

Mon 5:03p High

Mon 11:35p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:48a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 11:03p Low

Tue 5:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:39a High

Mon 11:52a Low

Mon 5:43p High

Tue 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

