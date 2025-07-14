NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:05a
|High
Mon 11:06a
|Low
Mon 5:11p
|High
Mon 11:15p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:40a
|Low
Mon 4:35p
|High
Mon 10:49p
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:54a
|Low
Mon 4:47p
|High
Mon 11:03p
|Low
Tue 5:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:36a
|Low
Mon 4:39p
|High
Mon 10:45p
|Low
Tue 5:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:10a
|High
Mon 2:46p
|Low
Mon 9:16p
|High
Tue 2:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:06a
|High
Mon 10:56a
|Low
Mon 5:03p
|High
Mon 11:09p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:44a
|High
Mon 1:53p
|Low
Mon 8:50p
|High
Tue 2:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:47a
|High
Mon 11:59a
|Low
Mon 5:42p
|High
Tue 12:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:42a
|Low
Mon 4:35p
|High
Mon 10:55p
|Low
Tue 5:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:08a
|High
Mon 11:17a
|Low
Mon 5:03p
|High
Mon 11:35p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:48a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 11:03p
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:39a
|High
Mon 11:52a
|Low
Mon 5:43p
|High
Tue 12:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
