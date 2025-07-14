NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:26pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:05a		High
Mon 11:06a		Low
Mon 5:11p		High
Mon 11:15p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:40a		Low
Mon 4:35p		High
Mon 10:49p		Low
Tue 5:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:54a		Low
Mon 4:47p		High
Mon 11:03p		Low
Tue 5:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:36a		Low
Mon 4:39p		High
Mon 10:45p		Low
Tue 5:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:10a		High
Mon 2:46p		Low
Mon 9:16p		High
Tue 2:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:06a		High
Mon 10:56a		Low
Mon 5:03p		High
Mon 11:09p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:44a		High
Mon 1:53p		Low
Mon 8:50p		High
Tue 2:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:47a		High
Mon 11:59a		Low
Mon 5:42p		High
Tue 12:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:42a		Low
Mon 4:35p		High
Mon 10:55p		Low
Tue 5:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:08a		High
Mon 11:17a		Low
Mon 5:03p		High
Mon 11:35p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:48a		Low
Mon 4:43p		High
Mon 11:03p		Low
Tue 5:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:39a		High
Mon 11:52a		Low
Mon 5:43p		High
Tue 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

