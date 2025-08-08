NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 8

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:00am - 8:04pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:49a		Low
Fri 1:52p		High
Fri 8:02p		Low
Sat 2:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:23a		Low
Fri 1:16p		High
Fri 7:36p		Low
Sat 2:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:37a		Low
Fri 1:28p		High
Fri 7:50p		Low
Sat 2:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:19a		Low
Fri 1:20p		High
Fri 7:32p		Low
Sat 2:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:00a		High
Fri 11:29a		Low
Fri 5:57p		High
Fri 11:42p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:40a		Low
Fri 1:45p		High
Fri 7:54p		Low
Sat 2:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:34a		High
Fri 10:36a		Low
Fri 5:31p		High
Fri 10:49p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:35a		Low
Fri 2:16p		High
Fri 8:53p		Low
Sat 3:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:28a		Low
Fri 1:17p		High
Fri 7:45p		Low
Sat 2:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:54a		Low
Fri 1:41p		High
Fri 8:24p		Low
Sat 2:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:31a		Low
Fri 1:26p		High
Fri 7:53p		Low
Sat 2:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:34a		Low
Fri 2:21p		High
Fri 8:55p		Low
Sat 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

