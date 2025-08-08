Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:04pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:49a Low

Fri 1:52p High

Fri 8:02p Low

Sat 2:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:23a Low

Fri 1:16p High

Fri 7:36p Low

Sat 2:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:37a Low

Fri 1:28p High

Fri 7:50p Low

Sat 2:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:19a Low

Fri 1:20p High

Fri 7:32p Low

Sat 2:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:00a High

Fri 11:29a Low

Fri 5:57p High

Fri 11:42p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:40a Low

Fri 1:45p High

Fri 7:54p Low

Sat 2:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:34a High

Fri 10:36a Low

Fri 5:31p High

Fri 10:49p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:35a Low

Fri 2:16p High

Fri 8:53p Low

Sat 3:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:28a Low

Fri 1:17p High

Fri 7:45p Low

Sat 2:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:54a Low

Fri 1:41p High

Fri 8:24p Low

Sat 2:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:31a Low

Fri 1:26p High

Fri 7:53p Low

Sat 2:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:34a Low

Fri 2:21p High

Fri 8:55p Low

Sat 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

