NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 8
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:49a
|Low
Fri 1:52p
|High
Fri 8:02p
|Low
Sat 2:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:23a
|Low
Fri 1:16p
|High
Fri 7:36p
|Low
Sat 2:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:37a
|Low
Fri 1:28p
|High
Fri 7:50p
|Low
Sat 2:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:19a
|Low
Fri 1:20p
|High
Fri 7:32p
|Low
Sat 2:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:00a
|High
Fri 11:29a
|Low
Fri 5:57p
|High
Fri 11:42p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:40a
|Low
Fri 1:45p
|High
Fri 7:54p
|Low
Sat 2:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:34a
|High
Fri 10:36a
|Low
Fri 5:31p
|High
Fri 10:49p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:35a
|Low
Fri 2:16p
|High
Fri 8:53p
|Low
Sat 3:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:28a
|Low
Fri 1:17p
|High
Fri 7:45p
|Low
Sat 2:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:54a
|Low
Fri 1:41p
|High
Fri 8:24p
|Low
Sat 2:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:31a
|Low
Fri 1:26p
|High
Fri 7:53p
|Low
Sat 2:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:34a
|Low
Fri 2:21p
|High
Fri 8:55p
|Low
Sat 3:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
