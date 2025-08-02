NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 2

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 2

Red flag flies at a Harvey Cedars beach (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:54am - 8:10pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 8:39a		High
Sat 3:05p		Low
Sat 9:45p		High
Sun 3:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:03a		High
Sat 2:39p		Low
Sat 9:09p		High
Sun 2:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:15a		High
Sat 2:53p		Low
Sat 9:21p		High
Sun 3:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:07a		High
Sat 2:35p		Low
Sat 9:13p		High
Sun 2:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:10a		Low
Sat 12:44p		High
Sat 6:45p		Low
Sun 1:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:45a		High
Sat 3:07p		Low
Sat 9:43p		High
Sun 3:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:17a		Low
Sat 12:18p		High
Sat 5:52p		Low
Sun 1:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 9:15a		High
Sat 3:57p		Low
Sat 10:17p		High
Sun 4:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:09a		High
Sat 2:47p		Low
Sat 9:20p		High
Sun 3:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 8:24a		High
Sat 3:12p		Low
Sat 9:39p		High
Sun 3:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:19a		High
Sat 2:56p		Low
Sat 9:24p		High
Sun 3:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 9:17a		High
Sat 3:53p		Low
Sat 10:11p		High
Sun 4:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

