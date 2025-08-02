Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the North

10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:54am - 8:10pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:39a High

Sat 3:05p Low

Sat 9:45p High

Sun 3:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:03a High

Sat 2:39p Low

Sat 9:09p High

Sun 2:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:15a High

Sat 2:53p Low

Sat 9:21p High

Sun 3:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:07a High

Sat 2:35p Low

Sat 9:13p High

Sun 2:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:10a Low

Sat 12:44p High

Sat 6:45p Low

Sun 1:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:45a High

Sat 3:07p Low

Sat 9:43p High

Sun 3:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:17a Low

Sat 12:18p High

Sat 5:52p Low

Sun 1:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:15a High

Sat 3:57p Low

Sat 10:17p High

Sun 4:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:09a High

Sat 2:47p Low

Sat 9:20p High

Sun 3:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:24a High

Sat 3:12p Low

Sat 9:39p High

Sun 3:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:19a High

Sat 2:56p Low

Sat 9:24p High

Sun 3:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:17a High

Sat 3:53p Low

Sat 10:11p High

Sun 4:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton