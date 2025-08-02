NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 2
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:54am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:39a
|High
Sat 3:05p
|Low
Sat 9:45p
|High
Sun 3:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:03a
|High
Sat 2:39p
|Low
Sat 9:09p
|High
Sun 2:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:15a
|High
Sat 2:53p
|Low
Sat 9:21p
|High
Sun 3:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:07a
|High
Sat 2:35p
|Low
Sat 9:13p
|High
Sun 2:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:10a
|Low
Sat 12:44p
|High
Sat 6:45p
|Low
Sun 1:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:45a
|High
Sat 3:07p
|Low
Sat 9:43p
|High
Sun 3:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:17a
|Low
Sat 12:18p
|High
Sat 5:52p
|Low
Sun 1:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:15a
|High
Sat 3:57p
|Low
Sat 10:17p
|High
Sun 4:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:09a
|High
Sat 2:47p
|Low
Sat 9:20p
|High
Sun 3:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:24a
|High
Sat 3:12p
|Low
Sat 9:39p
|High
Sun 3:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:19a
|High
Sat 2:56p
|Low
Sat 9:24p
|High
Sun 3:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:17a
|High
Sat 3:53p
|Low
Sat 10:11p
|High
Sun 4:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
