NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 17
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:09am - 7:52pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:59a
|High
Sun 3:17p
|Low
Sun 10:14p
|High
Mon 3:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:23a
|High
Sun 2:51p
|Low
Sun 9:38p
|High
Mon 3:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:35a
|High
Sun 3:05p
|Low
Sun 9:50p
|High
Mon 3:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:27a
|High
Sun 2:47p
|Low
Sun 9:42p
|High
Mon 3:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:25a
|Low
Sun 1:04p
|High
Sun 6:57p
|Low
Mon 2:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:54a
|High
Sun 3:12p
|Low
Sun 10:13p
|High
Mon 3:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:32a
|Low
Sun 12:38p
|High
Sun 6:04p
|Low
Mon 1:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:25a
|High
Sun 4:15p
|Low
Sun 10:42p
|High
Mon 4:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:23a
|High
Sun 3:03p
|Low
Sun 9:47p
|High
Mon 3:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:46a
|High
Sun 3:38p
|Low
Sun 10:07p
|High
Mon 4:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:31a
|High
Sun 3:16p
|Low
Sun 9:51p
|High
Mon 3:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:24a
|High
Sun 4:08p
|Low
Sun 10:36p
|High
Mon 4:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 15 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 17 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
