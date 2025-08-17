NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 17

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 17

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature80° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset6:09am - 7:52pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 8:59a		High
Sun 3:17p		Low
Sun 10:14p		High
Mon 3:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:23a		High
Sun 2:51p		Low
Sun 9:38p		High
Mon 3:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:35a		High
Sun 3:05p		Low
Sun 9:50p		High
Mon 3:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:27a		High
Sun 2:47p		Low
Sun 9:42p		High
Mon 3:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:25a		Low
Sun 1:04p		High
Sun 6:57p		Low
Mon 2:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:54a		High
Sun 3:12p		Low
Sun 10:13p		High
Mon 3:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:32a		Low
Sun 12:38p		High
Sun 6:04p		Low
Mon 1:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 9:25a		High
Sun 4:15p		Low
Sun 10:42p		High
Mon 4:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:23a		High
Sun 3:03p		Low
Sun 9:47p		High
Mon 3:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 8:46a		High
Sun 3:38p		Low
Sun 10:07p		High
Mon 4:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:31a		High
Sun 3:16p		Low
Sun 9:51p		High
Mon 3:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 9:24a		High
Sun 4:08p		Low
Sun 10:36p		High
Mon 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 17 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

