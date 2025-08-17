Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 80° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 7:52pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:59a High

Sun 3:17p Low

Sun 10:14p High

Mon 3:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:23a High

Sun 2:51p Low

Sun 9:38p High

Mon 3:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:35a High

Sun 3:05p Low

Sun 9:50p High

Mon 3:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:27a High

Sun 2:47p Low

Sun 9:42p High

Mon 3:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:25a Low

Sun 1:04p High

Sun 6:57p Low

Mon 2:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:54a High

Sun 3:12p Low

Sun 10:13p High

Mon 3:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:32a Low

Sun 12:38p High

Sun 6:04p Low

Mon 1:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:25a High

Sun 4:15p Low

Sun 10:42p High

Mon 4:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:23a High

Sun 3:03p Low

Sun 9:47p High

Mon 3:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:46a High

Sun 3:38p Low

Sun 10:07p High

Mon 4:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:31a High

Sun 3:16p Low

Sun 9:51p High

Mon 3:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:24a High

Sun 4:08p Low

Sun 10:36p High

Mon 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 17 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

