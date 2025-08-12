Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 7:59pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:39a Low

Tue 4:58p High

Tue 10:56p Low

Wed 5:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:13a Low

Tue 4:22p High

Tue 10:30p Low

Wed 4:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:27a Low

Tue 4:34p High

Tue 10:44p Low

Wed 4:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:09a Low

Tue 4:26p High

Tue 10:26p Low

Wed 4:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:44a High

Tue 2:19p Low

Tue 9:03p High

Wed 2:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:32a Low

Tue 4:53p High

Tue 10:50p Low

Wed 5:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:18a High

Tue 1:26p Low

Tue 8:37p High

Wed 1:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:14a High

Tue 11:34a Low

Tue 5:29p High

Tue 11:49p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:17a Low

Tue 4:22p High

Tue 10:34p Low

Wed 4:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:53a Low

Tue 4:50p High

Tue 11:13p Low

Wed 5:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:24a Low

Tue 4:29p High

Tue 10:42p Low

Wed 4:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:10a High

Tue 11:28a Low

Tue 5:27p High

Tue 11:48p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

