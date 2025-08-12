NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 7:59pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:39a
|Low
Tue 4:58p
|High
Tue 10:56p
|Low
Wed 5:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:13a
|Low
Tue 4:22p
|High
Tue 10:30p
|Low
Wed 4:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:27a
|Low
Tue 4:34p
|High
Tue 10:44p
|Low
Wed 4:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:09a
|Low
Tue 4:26p
|High
Tue 10:26p
|Low
Wed 4:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:44a
|High
Tue 2:19p
|Low
Tue 9:03p
|High
Wed 2:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:32a
|Low
Tue 4:53p
|High
Tue 10:50p
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:18a
|High
Tue 1:26p
|Low
Tue 8:37p
|High
Wed 1:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:14a
|High
Tue 11:34a
|Low
Tue 5:29p
|High
Tue 11:49p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:17a
|Low
Tue 4:22p
|High
Tue 10:34p
|Low
Wed 4:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:53a
|Low
Tue 4:50p
|High
Tue 11:13p
|Low
Wed 5:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:24a
|Low
Tue 4:29p
|High
Tue 10:42p
|Low
Wed 4:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:10a
|High
Tue 11:28a
|Low
Tue 5:27p
|High
Tue 11:48p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
