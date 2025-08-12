NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 12

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 12

Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset6:04am - 7:59pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 10:39a		Low
Tue 4:58p		High
Tue 10:56p		Low
Wed 5:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:13a		Low
Tue 4:22p		High
Tue 10:30p		Low
Wed 4:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:27a		Low
Tue 4:34p		High
Tue 10:44p		Low
Wed 4:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:09a		Low
Tue 4:26p		High
Tue 10:26p		Low
Wed 4:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:44a		High
Tue 2:19p		Low
Tue 9:03p		High
Wed 2:36a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 10:32a		Low
Tue 4:53p		High
Tue 10:50p		Low
Wed 5:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:18a		High
Tue 1:26p		Low
Tue 8:37p		High
Wed 1:43a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:14a		High
Tue 11:34a		Low
Tue 5:29p		High
Tue 11:49p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:17a		Low
Tue 4:22p		High
Tue 10:34p		Low
Wed 4:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 10:53a		Low
Tue 4:50p		High
Tue 11:13p		Low
Wed 5:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:24a		Low
Tue 4:29p		High
Tue 10:42p		Low
Wed 4:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:10a		High
Tue 11:28a		Low
Tue 5:27p		High
Tue 11:48p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

How to start your first garden

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM