Jersey Shore BlueClaws hiring for the 2021 season

Need a job? The Blueclaws are hiring. It what I consider to be a great sign for the return to normalcy, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws are planning for summer days and nights at the ballpark and need staff to make that happen. The annual BlueClaws Job Fair is going virtual! The team’s application process for seasonal, gameday positions is now open and runs through February 19th.

The team will hold online interviews with job applicants between February 22nd and 27th.

Click here to fill out an application.

The team will be hiring for the following positions: ticket takers, security, parking attendants, housekeeping personnel, concessions cashiers, bartenders, line cooks, stand cooks, beer vendors, merchandise associates, kids zone attendants, production (camera operators, line score operators, official scorer, gameday starts stringer, show control, instant replay) and promotions (mascot, in-game entertainment).

Applicants are instructed to select the top three positions in which they’d be interested in working.

“In many ways, our gameday staff serves as the lifeblood of our entire operation,” said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. “They play such a vital role and we look forward to welcoming in new members of the community to the BlueClaws family in 2021.”

All positions are part-time and pay $12 per hour. Positions run through the duration of the baseball season. A full schedule will be available at a later date.

Job applicants must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays depending on the schedule. Upon completion of the application, a member of the BlueClaws front office will reach out to arrange a time to interview.

