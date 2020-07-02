Jersey Shore bars stress social distancing, masks ahead of July 4

A Sea Bright bar has tightened its regulations to enhance social distancing as the long Fourth of July holiday gets underway amid COVID-19.

On Thursday, Donovan’s Reef posted new occupancy restrictions, after getting attention on social media last weekend for what appeared to be crowded outdoor conditions.

From Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, the venue’s private beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to season beach badge holders only. Then, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., the beach area will be restricted to VIP card holders only, according to the Donovan's Reef Facebook page.

There was no immediate word on how many season beach badges have been sold, or how many VIP card holders there are for the 2020 season.

Sea Bright Mayor Kelly said the owners of Donovan’s Reef had vowed to limit capacity to about 400 people at the outside beach bar area, at any given time.

Gov. Phil Murphy has issued an executive order updating the outdoor capacity for gatherings to 500, effective Friday. Indoor dining remains delayed, until further notice.

D’Jais in Belmar also shared more stringent protocols ahead of the long weekend.

The popular summer spot attracted similar attention a week before Donovan's Reef for seemingly weak enforcement of social distancing.

New posts on the D'Jais Facebook page laid out updated rules, including patrons should social distance and wear a face covering unless eating or drinking. D'Jais noted up to 8 people can sit at a table, with limited seating in patio, porch and extended lot areas.

