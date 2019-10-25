Jersey: see which contaminants are in your town’s drinking water

The bottled vs. tap water debate rages on in this state, as well as every other. Some people say they just pour their water out of the tap to drink, and other people claim they can just smell the contaminants in their water. If you’ve ever wanted to know exactly what you’re drinking when you drink from your tap, here's an easy way to find out. A nonprofit environmental group, unfortunately named the Environmental Working Group, collaborating with outside scientists, analyzed data from almost 50,000 local water utilities in all 50 states.

They put it all into this handy guide and all you need to do is enter your ZIP Code to get the results for your town. If you find that there are amounts of contaminants in your water that exceed health guidelines, the EWG also gives you advice on what to do about it.

