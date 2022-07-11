Why you shouldn’t be drinking your tap water in your NJ home (Opinion)

It's been a few years since my wife and I lived in Sea Isle City, but that was when we swore off tap water.

Loved living in Sea Isle, loved the shore and still spend as much time as possible down the shore. But the water taste, well, not so great.

Andres Siimon vis Unsplash Andres Siimon vis Unsplash loading...

The challenge is that bottled water is expensive. So, many homeowners opt for filters — but even that gets expensive and depending on the amount of "extras" in your water, you're changing the filters often.

For our new home, we went to my friends at Guaranteed Service and installed a long-term filter that is a part of our water system. Now we have a specific tap for drinking water and a dedicated filtered ice maker. The filter has been running for the past two years without any maintenance.

engin akyurt via Unsplash engin akyurt via Unsplash loading...

Forgetting taste, check out this lawsuit alleging serious health consequences from local tap water.

The question for you is do you take the risk? Is it even affordable to do anything but drink the local water?

Certainly, in our more economically disadvantaged communities, there's an issue and there has been for years.

Remember when our friend Jamal Holley was distributing bottled water in Newark because the water was contaminated?

Is this something that government needs to include in planning for our infrastructure?

It seems if we have tens of millions to allocate for illegals for free college and abortions, we could probably find a few dollars for our citizens to have healthy water flowing from the taps, right?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

