Most people in New Jersey harbor an addiction that many inherited from our parents. It causes depression, anxiety, sleepless nights and in some cases, drug dependency. I'm talking about our addiction to these awful football teams that New York sent us, which so far this season have a combined 3-14 record. And to make things even better, they play each other this Sunday.

Year after year, week after week, we spend hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars that we may or may not have on gambling, merchandise and fantasy. If you're a Jets fan, you haven't achieved your fantasy of a Super Bowl in 50 years. If you're a Giants fan, you've only seen your team go to the playoffs once in the last 7 years and since 2017 they are 10-31!

Personally, I'm addicted to the New York Giants. I've spent money on season tickets, jerseys, memorabilia, etc. Over the years, I've probably lost thousands of dollars betting on the team, and that's not including wearing a dress through the streets of Philadelphia after the Giants lost to the Eagles back in 2013.

I'm not sure if there is a cure for team addiction or if I would want it, probably not. No matter how much misery the Giants put me through, they know that I'll be there when the game starts like Bruce Springsteen in "Darkness On The Edge Of Town."

"I'll be on that hill cause I can't stop, I'll be on that hill with everything I've got."

So this Sunday when we're at that "hill," or game, sports bar, or in front of your own television and you're hating the other team be it the Giants or Jets, have a little compassion for their fans. Unlike the Dallas or Philadelphia fans whom it's always okay to hate, these fans are in the same boat as you.

More from New Jersey 101.5: