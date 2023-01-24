Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA

🔴 Temera King's daughter called 911 and said her father fired at her mother

🔴 Lucas Cooper was arrested in Bethlehem, PA and charged with first-degree murder

🔴 King was a teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti Public School Number 5 in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.

Additional details about the shooting could not be disclosed as it is considered a domestic violence incident, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Police sources told NBC 4 New York that King's 14-year-old daughter called 911 and said her father was the gunman.

Arrest in Pennsylvania

Lucas Cooper, 39, was arrested in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and charged with first-degree murder. He was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in violation and endangering the welfare of a child.

Payroll records show she is a teacher at the Jersey City Public School district and has been a public school teacher since 2013. NBC 4 New York reported she was a third-grade teacher at Dr. Michael Conti Public School 5.

"Our hearts are broken at the sudden violent loss of Temara King," Superintendent Norma Fernandez said in a statement to NBC 4 New York. "She was an outstanding educator and dedicated faculty member. She will be missed and our prayers go to her family as they cope with the tragedy."

