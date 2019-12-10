Jersey City shooting affects NJ Transit light rail, buses
JERSEY CITY — NJ Transit has adjusted service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and some bus service because of an ongoing shooting investigation.
A police officer was shot dead and two more cops and a civilian were injured in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon shutting down access to officials said. As many as five more people were found dead in a building, police on the scene said.
Among the affects of the incident on NJ Transit:
- Hudson-Bergen Light Rail: Bayonne Branch service has resumed in both directions between Liberty State Park with trains bypassing Dansforth Station
- Hudson-Bergen Light Rail: Limited shuttle bus service between Liberty State Park and West Side Avenue bypassing MLK Station
- Bus Route 87 is operating a detour in Jersey City
Several roads are closed:
- Martin Luther King Boulevard is closed between Bayview and Bidwell avenues
- NJ Turnpike Hudson Bay Extension (I-78) - Exit ramps for #14B (Liberty Science Center) are closed
- Garfield Avenue closed between Danforth Avenue and Bayview Avenue
- Bidwell Avenue closed between Garfield Avenue and Bergen Avenue
- Bergen Avenue closed between Stegman Street and Wilkinson Avenue
- Bayview Avenue closed between Bergen Avenue and Ocean Avenue
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app
More from New Jersey 101.5