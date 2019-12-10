Jersey City shooting affects NJ Transit light rail, buses

JERSEY CITY — NJ Transit has adjusted service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and some bus service because of an ongoing shooting investigation.

A police officer was shot dead and two more cops and a civilian were injured in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon shutting down access to officials said. As many as five more people were found dead in a building, police on the scene said.

Among the affects of the incident on NJ Transit:

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail: Bayonne Branch service has resumed in both directions between Liberty State Park with trains bypassing Dansforth Station

Limited shuttle bus service between Liberty State Park and West Side Avenue bypassing MLK Station Bus Route 87 is operating a detour in Jersey City

Several roads are closed:

Martin Luther King Boulevard is closed between Bayview and Bidwell avenues

