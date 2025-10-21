🚨 Armed man killed after firing at an approaching Jersey City cop

JERSEY CITY — One person was killed after firing at a police officer who returned fire early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Mayor Steven Fulop, on his X account, said officers with the Jersey City Police Department Street Crimes Unit noticed a person with a bulge in his clothing acting suspiciously on Bergen Avenue near Ege Avenue in Jersey City around 1 a.m.

As an officer approached, the individual opened fire on the officer, who fired back.

Attorney General’s Office investigating police-involved shooting

The individual was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Fulop did not disclose the identities of the officer and the individual.

Per state law about police involved shootings, the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Fatal Police Encounters Unit will conduct an investigation.

Fulop asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

