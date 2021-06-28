JERSEY CITY — A city resident has been charged with concealing the remains of her mother, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Cheryl Gatling, 53, barricaded herself in an apartment on Arlington Avenue for three hours on Saturday night before eventually allowing officers to access the unit, the prosecutor's office said.

Once they entered, they found a 78-year-old lifeless woman, Dorothy Gatling — they presume it is the mother of the defendant.

Officers pronounced the woman's death about 20 minutes after accessing the apartment, but it's believed that she had been dead for an extended period of time.

The cause and manner of Dorothy Gatling's death are unknown at this point. Additional charges may be filed pending further investigations and the findings of the medical examiner, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, officers responded to the apartment building following a phone call for a welfare check on one of the fourth-floor occupants.

Cheryl Gatling has been charged with concealing human remains, possession of a weapon (knife) for unlawful purposes, and terroristic threats.

