JERSEY CITY — After more than four months, authorities on Saturday captured the man they believe is responsible for the stabbing death of a man on a city street, a state's width away from the crime.

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Allentown, Pa. police arrested Sean Williams, 33, of Jersey City without incident around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Williams had been considered a fugitive from justice in connection with the death of fellow Jersey City resident Jawon Purcell, 28, in that city on May 29, the prosecutor's office said.

Officers who responded to a report of a fight on Bostwick Avenue that day found Purcell unresponsive and suffering from "multiple apparent stab wounds," according to police.

Purcell was pronounced dead at the scene. The local medical examiner's office determined the death to be a homicide.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

A prior connection between the two men, if any, was not made public.

As of Monday, Williams was being held in Pennsylvania on additional charges, which Hudson County prosecutors did not specify, pending an extradition hearing to bring him back to New Jersey.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez credited the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force of the United States Marshals Service for its involvement in the investigation.

