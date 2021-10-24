Jersey City man got girl’s nudes and then sent them to her family, officials charge

A 38-year-old Jersey City man has been indicted by a Monmouth County grand jury on charges of soliciting illicit photos and videos from a teenage girl, then distributing them to members of her family.

David Lopez was retaliating after the girl threatened to break off contact with him, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

An investigation by the Keansburg police department revealed Lopez reached out to the girl on social media before August 2020 and asked her to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

After several such exchanges, the teen wanted to break things off. Lopez responded by sending some of the photos and videos to some of the girl's relatives, including to children as young as 11 years old, investigators said.

Lopez also threatened to harm the girl's family, threatened to have other individuals harm them, threatened to burn down their house, and even told her he could make her life "a living hell," investigators said.

Lopez was arrested at his home on August 25, 2020. He was charged with first-degree manufacturing child sexual abuse materials, five counts of second-degree child welfare endangerment, third-degree making terroristic threats, third-degree criminal coercion, and fourth-degree cyber harassment.

He was released on home detention and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Keansburg Police Department at 732-787-0600.