Recognize these bathrooms? NJ man busted on recording charges

Andy Cardenas, accused of planting video recorder in mall bathroom in NJ (HCPO,Canva)

🔴 Young NJ man accused of videotaping in restroom

🔴 Device found in NJ mall restroom

🔴 Police ask for help IDing other bathrooms on video

JERSEY CITY — An 18-year-old man has been accused of planting a video recording device in a public restroom at Newport Centre in Jersey City.

Andy Cardenas, of Jersey City, was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Newport Centre Mall, JC Penney (Google Maps)
A black recording device was found by a woman on August 9, as she was using the family restroom on the first floor of JCPenney, Suarez said.

Several bathrooms were seen on a video recorder found in a mall (HCPO)
Multiple digital files were recovered from the device, including images from several unidentified restrooms.

Several bathrooms were seen on a video recorder found in a mall (HCPO)
The Special Victims Unit was now seeking the public’s help in identifying the locations of three other restrooms seen in recorded video and images. A couple appeared to be potentially residential bathrooms, based on decor.

Several bathrooms were seen on a video recorder found in a mall (HCPO)
It was not yet known how long the recording device was being utilized.

Anyone with potential information about the case, or wishing to report a sex crime, can call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

Cardenas was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus on Tuesday and released on a summons pending his first court appearance, set for Oct. 22.

