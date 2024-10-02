Recognize these bathrooms? NJ man busted on recording charges

🔴 Young NJ man accused of videotaping in restroom

JERSEY CITY — An 18-year-old man has been accused of planting a video recording device in a public restroom at Newport Centre in Jersey City.

Andy Cardenas, of Jersey City, was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A black recording device was found by a woman on August 9, as she was using the family restroom on the first floor of JCPenney, Suarez said.

Multiple digital files were recovered from the device, including images from several unidentified restrooms.

The Special Victims Unit was now seeking the public’s help in identifying the locations of three other restrooms seen in recorded video and images. A couple appeared to be potentially residential bathrooms, based on decor.

It was not yet known how long the recording device was being utilized.

Anyone with potential information about the case, or wishing to report a sex crime, can call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

Cardenas was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus on Tuesday and released on a summons pending his first court appearance, set for Oct. 22.

