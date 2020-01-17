Jersey City mall taken over by gnats

It’s like the movie Die Hard except with gnats instead of German terrorists. The nasty little gnats have taken over a building in Jersey City. NJ.com reported this week that Hudson Mall has lost a ton of foot traffic and gained a ton of gnats.

A manager of a Subway looked on at plenty of empty tables and told NJ.com, “There’s nobody in the mall on Friday. Supposed to be really busy.”

Apparently the swarm was caused by a broken sewer pipe which was repaired and attempts to cure the gnat problem are ongoing. Vendors say the gnats started months ago and only keep increasing in numbers while customers stay away.

Professional traps have been used but gnats are particularly difficult to get rid of. Maybe it’s time for home remedies. Any ideas?

