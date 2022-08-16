No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live.

The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.

According to their data, Jersey City is the third most expensive place to rent an apartment in the U.S., with an average rent of $4,421 a month. That’s a 51% increase over 2021.

According to the earlier rent.com study, the average rent in Jersey City is $5,500. Different methodologies yield different results, I guess.

As far as the two cities ahead of Jersey City, one is not a surprise, and one is.

Number one on the list is New York City; the average rent there is a whopping $5,812, an increase year over year of 41%.

Number two is a place called Pflugerville, Texas, (I had to look it up, too). Apparently, it’s just outside of Austin. Average rent there is $4,451, an increase of an incredible 265%!

Jersey City wasn’t the only town in the Garden State to make the list, however. Hoboken came in at #15 with an average rent of $3,746, an increase of a modest (for this list anyway) of 26%.

Again, from the rent.com survey of a couple of weeks ago, Hoboken was seventh in the country for most expensive rent at $4.264, an increase of 21%. That study also included Bayonne at #34 with an average rent of $3,101, an increase of 13.65%.

In the Apartmentguide survey, Edgewater was in 28th place at $3,376 and Princeton checked in at #43 with an average rent of $3,189.

