Jersey City has NJ’s first cannabis dispensary and consumption lounge

We all knew it was coming.

Once cannabis use was made legal here in the state, it was just a matter of time before the consumption venues started popping up. In fact, just last month, our own Dino Flammia of New Jersey 101.5 wrote that consumption lounges were expected to open in New Jersey at some point this year.

And that Jersey City was one of the spots that was on the radar of those looking to open such an establishment.

Well, it’s here.

The Other Side, a Jersey City cannabis consumption lounge has been fully approved by Jersey City’s planning board after the City’s Cannabis Review Board approved their application last July according to an article in njdigs.com.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

As mentioned in Dino’s article, the rules are strict:

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has drafted rules that will allow these “consumption areas” (lounge-like settings that are attached to dispensaries where weed is sold,) but no food or drinks of any kind may be sold in them. Patrons may bring their own snacks, and even have a meal delivered to the lounge, but alcohol and tobacco product consumption is prohibited.

The Other Side, where, as its website states, “the grass is always greener,” calls itself “a premium retail and consumption lounge experience.”

The facility has no solid opening date as of yet, but the success of The Other Side will no doubt shed light onto another aspect of the burgeoning cannabis business in this state and a peek into the future. We’ll soon see if this is going to be the next big thing in the rapidly expanding legal weed industry in NJ.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Celebrating the passage of legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, here now ... The Stoney Awards!