Jersey celebrities we wish would do a ‘Cameo’

Imagine Joe Pesci asking of he amuses you, or Gov. Chris Christie calling you a numbnuts. How about Bruce Springsteen asking you to put on an f***king mask?

How cool would it be of your favorite celebrity in the whole world sent you a personalized message? That can happen (though not necessarily with those celebrities) with Cameo.

On Cameo, you can have anyone from actors to singers to athletes or anyone you could think of wish you a Happy Birthday or Anniversary or wedding day, provided of course those celebrities are available.

Since we have the most animated personalities in New Jersey, I was wondering: If you could have someone from New Jersey leave you a personal greeting, who would it be and what would you like them to say?

Here's some of what I received on my Facebook page and Twitter.

Jimmy Graham: Joe Pesci I want his voice on my GPS. "You effin' missed your turn!"

Tim Grill: Sinatra. He could tell me to go to Hell, and I'd love it. Who knows? He may already be there! Nah, I see Frank singing in Heaven with the angels. I also see Dean Martin with the GoldDiggers

Garth H. Raymond: Phil Murphy saying "I resign." We can dream, can't we?

Scott Soffen: Bon Jovi. Get rid of haters.

Danny Pavone: Julia Scotti. I want her to do my voicemail message and tell everyone to f*** off!. Scott Friedman Danny Pavone, Julia Scotti is too classy for that! No, she's not :)

John Segreto II: Richard Lewis. And during the intro, he'll get me confused with Larry David b/c that's the only person he really knows.

Joanne Rigley Savino: Bruce Springsteen saying that I am such a Jersey Girl💕

Yes, you are!

Jay El Payaso Watkins: Shaq or Redman, to promote my podcast.

Chris McKelvey: I would want a cameo from Steve Trevelise endorsing me for governor of New Jersey. Good luck with that.

Jill Connerton: You, saying anything you’d like. My ex-husband actually sent me a cameo for my birthday from Marky Ramone. I was and still am pretty excited about it. (Hey Ho!)

Keith Vena: Jen Ursilllo

John Kensil: Uncle Floyd, to say hello to my Oogie puppet

