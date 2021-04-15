Jersey Cash Codes $10,000 would get you this in NJ

If you’re reading this, odds are you’re a NJ 101.5 listener. And if you’re already a listener, why not make sure you have the completely free of charge NJ1015 app downloaded to your phone so you can listen even when you’re away on vacation, send us instant messages through the chat feature, get breaking news, oh, and with Jersey Cash Codes going on, maybe even win $10,000.

If you’re not sure how to play here’s all the information.

Try it. You have nothing to lose and up to $10,000 to gain. It’s a no-brainer.

So life in the Dirty Jerz can be expensive. We have the highest property tax in the nation. The average property tax bill here is $9,112. A win like this could have you covered.

What’s that? You rent? 2019 figures show a one bedroom apartment in New Jersey at a medium rent of $1,242. You’ll have free living for many months.

On Craigslist right now there’s a used school bus for sale in Central Jersey for $5,950. Turn that bad boy into a party bus for you and your friends. Tailgate with it at Giants games.

At King’s Pizzarama in Ewing, NJ one of their King’s Special pizzas cost $19.77. Comes with green peppers, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and onions. Feast on one of these every day for a whole year.

That pesky NYC congestion pricing scheme about to wallop Jersey commuters? At $3,000 a year you’ll have plenty left over.

With New Jersey’s average electric bill just over $100 a month you’ll have free electricity for the better part of a decade.

How about a family membership at the Turtleback Zoo for $155 a year. Your kids will have their own kids who might have their own kids before it runs out.

So try it. All you have to do is listen. Again for more information go here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.