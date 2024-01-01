Jealous? Here are the top 5 lottery hits in New Jersey for 2023

In total, New Jersey Lottery players managed to hit for more than $2 billion in prizes in 2023.

But there are some wins that are far more worth noting than your $3 scratch-off hit.

Ahead of the end of 2023, New Jersey Lottery released its list of the top five prizes won throughout the year.

Thanks to a law signed in 2020, big winners can be anonymous.

No. 5 $3 million Mega Millions

New Jersey Lottery New Jersey Lottery loading...

A winning ticket that would have been worth $1 million was actually worth $3 million because the player opted for the Megaplier when the ticket was purchased, for an extra buck. The drawing on Oct. 6 included a "3X" multiplier.

The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom News in Jersey City.

No. 4 $3,500,000 CASH4LIFE

B&B Liquors in West Orange (Google Maps) B&B Liquors in West Orange (Google Maps) loading...

A ticket in New Jersey and a ticket in Tennessee each hit the grand prize of "$1,000 a day for life" on April 18. The cash option of $7 million was split between the two tickets.

The winning New Jersey ticket was purchased at B&B Liquors in West Orange.

No. 3 $4 million Mega Millions

Metro Liquors in North Arlington (Google Maps) Metro Liquors in North Arlington (Google Maps) loading...

The Megaplier option turned a ticket worth $1 million into a ticket worth $4 million for the Jan. 31 drawing.

The ticket that matched all five white balls, but not the Gold Mega Ball, was sold at Metro Liquors in North Arlington.

No. 2 $7,300,000 Pick-6

Soda King in Manalapan (Google Maps) Soda King in Manalapan (Google Maps) loading...

The winning ticket matched all of the Pick-6 winning numbers on Feb. 16. The size of the big prize is mainly determined by the number of prior drawings that don't result in a jackpot winner.

The ticket was sold at Soda King in Manalapan.

No. 1 $25,800,000 Pick-6

Zoonar RF Zoonar RF loading...

Following that win out of Manalapan, it would take another 50 Pick-6 drawings before the jackpot would be hit again, on Aug. 14.

The ticket that matched all five numbers was sold at a QuickChek location in Point Pleasant.

According to New Jersey Lottery, retailers that sell the winning tickets earn a 2.5% bonus on big prizes.

