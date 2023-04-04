Jay Leno is coming to NJ to re-open the Bergen PAC

The Bergen Performing Arts Center is ready to re-open after extensive renovations, and to cut the ribbon will be — well I’ll let the PAC describe him:

Acclaimed TV late night show host, stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist…Jay Leno is widely characterized as 'the hardest working man in show business.'

The facility originally opened in 1926 as the Englewood Plaza Movie Theater. It has undergone a major, seven month facelift.

While Leno will be there on Saturday, April 8 for the official ribbon cutting, the theater had a soft launch in October and has hosted performances by acts like Paul Anka and Paula Poundstone since then.

According to NorthJersey.com, the renovations carried a price tag of $10 million and include new lighting, new carpet, over 1,300 new seats, a new lobby, more bathrooms and two new lounges.

It’s only stage one of the refurbishment effort, however, the next phase will need $5 million more to upgrade the marquee and restore other buildings over the next three to five years.

Frank Huttle III, founder of BergenPAC, told NorthJersey.com,

It has a completely new feeling that blends perfectly into the 1926 main hall inside," Huttle said. "It's a newer, cooler feel, but still maintaining the heritage. The whole feel is different. When you walk in, you're going to see the main bar. That's the focal point, walking in. To the left you'll see the Spotlight Lounge.

After the ribbon cutting, Leno will perform at 8 p.m.

