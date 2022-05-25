NJ child porn arrest: Have your kids chatted with these profiles?

A 36-year-old Ridgewood man is accused of producing and sharing child pornography as well as chatting with children online and requesting their nude images.

James Razin was arrested on May 20 after law enforcement carried out a search warrant at his apartment as part of a months-long investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Razin, who is single and unemployed, has been charged with first-degree production of child pornography, second-degree distribution of child pornography, third-degree possession of child pornography and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The same investigation also led to the identification of a child victim, younger than 12, who police said was being sexually exploited in Georgia.

A Georgia woman, Townes Borum, was arrested and faces multiple criminal charges in connection with the investigation.

Parents and guardians have been urged by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit to check childrens’ social media communications for the following user names:

— karate_miley_daddy

— karate_miley_12

— faces_of_the_usmc

— unknownid36

— Kiddy.bai

— jimminator1775

Anyone who finds that their child received inappropriate messages or chats from any of the above accounts can contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 201-226-5532.

Razin was taken to Bergen County Jail, pending a first court appearance.

NJ child sex abuse arrest

Days after Razin’s arrest, a Morris County man faced a federal charge of distributing child pornography.

Igor Michael Terrero, 49, of Succasunna, was arrested on Monday.

Between last August and April 20, he shared more than 85 media files, including images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

After an initial court appearance, Terrero was released on $100,000 unsecured bond with home detention and electronic monitoring.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

