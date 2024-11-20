Horrible cruelty — Man indicted but happy ending for tragic pup

🚨 Man indicted for throwing dogs over shelter fence

🚨 One dog was badly burned causing permanent scars

🚨 Suspect faces multiple cruelty charges

An Atlantic City man has been indicted on multiple charges of animal cruelty for throwing four dogs over the fence at a local animal shelter.

Jalil McNeal, 23, is the man police say is seen on video abandoning four dogs in two separate instances.

The first time was in June, 2024, when McNeal is accused of dropping three dogs over the fence at the Humane Society of Atlantic County shelter on White Horse Pike.

In July, it is McNeal again seen on video, according to police, walking a pit bull mix up to the same fence, and throwing her over the fence and onto some stones.

The dog, named Brenda, wags her tail as she is walked on a leash down the street and up to the fence. McNeal is then accused of lifting Brenda fence and throwing her onto some stones on the other side of the fence.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County/Townsquare Media illustration The Humane Society of Atlantic County/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Brenda lays stunned on the ground for several seconds before getting up and walking out of the cameras range.

"When staff arrived, Brenda was found to have severe scarring from some form of chemical or temperature burns on large sections of her back," the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County/Townsquare Media illustration The Humane Society of Atlantic County/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The prosecutor's office says McNeal is charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty for each of the four dogs he abandoned. Due to the permanent scarring

on Brenda’s back, McNeal was also indicted for failure to provide the requisite veterinary care for her, resulting in bodily injury. He was additionally charged with theft of services and witness tampering.

Police credit the Humane Society of Atlantic County for making the video public which prompted members of the public to help identify the suspect.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County/Townsquare Media illustration The Humane Society of Atlantic County/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

What happened to Brenda?

Brenda's story is now a happy one.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County got the wounded pup the medical attention she needed and then put her up for adoption.

A family in Texas saw her story, and flew to New Jersey to meet Brenda.

"It was love at first sight," the Humans Society posted on their Facebook page.

Brenda has found a terrific forever home in Texas and is being loved and well cared for.

