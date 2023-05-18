Jackson, NJ part time mayor gets big pay raise
JACKSON — The township’s longtime mayor has been cleared for a 45% raise, chalked up as a “cost of living” increase.
At its May 9 meeting, the Jackson Township Council approved amending the part-time salary of 65-year-old Jackson Mayor Michael Reina to $42,725, as reported by the Asbury Park Press.
The council voted 4-1 in favor of the mayoral salary increase, with Councilman Nino Borrelli casting the only dissenting vote.
Reina has served as Jackson's mayor since December 2008.
He won each subsequent election and had been allotted an annual, part-time salary of $29,500 — which was now being increased for the first time.
Reina earning six figures in full-time, Ocean County position
Between 2010 and 2015, Reina deferred his mayoral salary, as he was working for the state Department of Transportation.
During Gov. Chris Christie's administration, Reina served as a $78,000 “confidential assistant” in the NJDOT, as previously reported by the Asbury Park Press.
In 2015, Reina was appointed as the Ocean County roads department assistant superintendent of bridges, which is when he started collecting his mayoral salary again.
For that Ocean County position, his salary was $105,000 as of 2021, according to public records.
The APP report said that after Reina was hired as assistant superintendent of bridges, his own neighbor turned up to publicly object, saying that the position should require an engineering degree.
Over the nearly 15-year span of Reina’s time as mayor, residential taxes have gone up in town by an average of more than $2,000, according to state tax records.
🔵 Jackson average 2008 residential tax bill: $5,885
🔵 Jackson average 2022 residential tax bill: $7,991
In November, Reina won a close re-election against fellow Republican, Council President Martin Flemming.
During his race, Flemming criticized the mayor as being at odds with the Township Council and responsible for newer housing developments. After losing, Flemming has continued on as Council President.
There are a few high-earning NJ mayors.
NJ mayors who make 6-figure salaries
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
