Jackson, NJ man disappears during New Orleans business trip

A $10,000 reward was posted by friends and family for information leading to the whereabouts of a Jackson man who went to New Orleans on business and has not been heard from in over a week.

Michael Gelfand, 34, went to New Orleans for a one-day business trip on Jan. 5. His family last heard from him on Jan. 6 but he never returned home.

He was last seen in the city's Garden District on Canal Street at Carondelet Street.

His family reported his disappearance to police on Tuesday.

Michael Gelfand Michael Gelfand (New Orleans police) loading...

Nearly three dozen friends flew to New Orleans to conduct their own search following leads like where his credit card was used and where people have reported seeing him, group leader Nathan Ginsbury told WGNO TV.

They've set up a command center at a hotel and have posted a reward for information leading to his location.

Gelfand is described as 6 feet 2 inches and 200 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans, white sneakers, a white T-shirt, black hoodie and black baseball cap. He may also be wearing glasses and carrying a blue backpack.

Police asked anyone with information on Gelfand's whereabouts to call them at 504-658-6080.

