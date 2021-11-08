Jackson, NJ man charged in attempted child luring on Halloween weekend

As a result of public tips, an arrest was made in the reported attempted luring of a teen girl on Halloween weekend.

Acting on some tips, officers responded to a home on Citadel Drive in Jackson and positively identified the suspect's vehicle from the incident.

A detective eventually identified 39-year-old Francisco Rosales-Flores, of Jackson, as the driver in the incident reported by the child.

Photo of vehicle used in attempted child luring in Jackson. Photo Credit: Jackson Police Department

On Saturday, Oct. 30, a vehicle drove past the 13-year-old girl on Pitney Lane . The girl said the vehicle slowed down and the driver asked her, "Are you cold? I can give you a ride. Get in my car."

The teen, who used her cell phone to record the vehicle, ran to the nearest house. The driver drove off, headed towards East Veterans Highway.

Rosales-Flores was charged with second-degree luring and taken to Ocean County Jail.