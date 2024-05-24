Jackson, Lacey students win big at NJ High School Film Challenge

Imagine you have been tasked with creating a 3-minute short film. Any genre, with whatever cast and crew is available.

You have to include three specific elements in your film:

1.) Prompt: Last Chance. Must be integrated somehow as part of the story.

2.) Character Name: TJ. Must be the main character, and the name must be spoken at some point.

3.) Prop: Coin. It can be an important part of the plot, or incidental.

So far so good, right?

Now imagine you have less than five days to plan, write, shoot, and edit this film project.

Wow, What a Challenge

That is the format of the New Jersey High School Film Challenge.

The annual competition was held in mid April. And last week, a series of workshops and an awards ceremony were held at Jackson Liberty High School. (I was honored to serve as a guest speaker for the 7th time.)

Just over 300 students from 18 different schools around New Jersey and surrounding states participated.

"An Incredible Experience"

The High School Film Challenge is run by the Jackson Digital Media Academy, one of several experience-based academies run by the Jackson School District.

Superintendent of Schools Nicole Pormilli praised the experience as "real-time, real-life exposure that takes what they are learning in the classroom and gives them a chance to apply it in real-time, in one of the most creative and interesting ways I can think of."

Pormilli continued, "Students learn collaboration, initiative and ingenuity. They interact with students from other districts and build relationships and share ideas. It is such an incredible experience."

Jackson is one of several NJ school districts facing large budget deficits for next year due to state aid cuts, on the order of $26 million. As a result, schools, sports, activities, clubs, band, theater, ROTC, and academies are threatened. The district is actively working with the New Jersey Department of Education and a state-appointed monitor to find solutions to the shortfall.

“All of the things that might be considered ‘extras’ are, in our opinion, an integral part of a comprehensive, safe, thorough and efficient education,’’ Pormilli said. “They are vital to a student's academic success, to their ability to stay connected in school, to their mental health and sense of belonging. What happens inside the classroom and what they get to experience outside the classroom together are all part of what helps them succeed.’’

The Envelope, Please

A panel of judges determined award winners in 15 different categories. The award ceremony featured the whole experience: envelopes, statuettes, acceptance speeches, etc. The top 25 films were premiered in their entirety.

Taking home the grand prize for Best Overall Film was an entry called Fired by a team from Lacey Township High School. This impressive entry took the form of an original 3-minute musical, filmed on-location in a real working diner.

Screenshot of "Fired!" by Lacey Township High School students. (Youtube / JTV) Screenshot of "Fired!" by Lacey Township High School students. (Youtube / JTV) loading...

"Fired" also took home honors for Best Direction for Jackson Conlan and Best Production Design.

Another team from Lacey Township High School won the Fan Favorite award for Abracadabra a hilarious film about a criminal magician named TJ the Trickster. One judge commented "I hope Abracadabra was as fun to make as it was to watch. In terms of the story, the humor, and the production, it's exactly what I expect to see in a student film. And that's a very good thing."

Screenshot of "Abracadabra" by Lacey Township High School students. (Youtube / JTV) Screenshot of "Abracadabra" by Lacey Township High School students. (Youtube / JTV) loading...

In the Best Drama category, winner The Things I Never Said by Jackson Memorial High School featured professional editing and cinematography and moving images perfectly matched with music. It is a touching story about two girls about to be torn apart by college, but trying to give their relationship one last chance. A real tear-jerker, and very well done.

Screenshot of "The Things I Never Said" by Jackson Memorial High School students. (Youtube / JTV) Screenshot of "The Things I Never Said" by Jackson Memorial High School students. (Youtube / JTV) loading...

Finalists for best drama included Mirrored by Union City High School and Ready or Not from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School.

Best Comedy was awarded to Cows Don't Talk by students at Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County. This was the only entry in the contest in which "TJ" the main character was ... a cow. Yes, an actual cow. The creative film featured some great acting and laugh-out-loud moments.

Screenshot of "Cows Don't Talk" by Kingsway Regional High School students. (Youtube / JTV) Screenshot of "Cows Don't Talk" by Kingsway Regional High School students. (Youtube / JTV) loading...

Other finalists for the best comedy category included Minority Heist from Monroe Township High School and Lucky Me by Perth Amboy High School.

In the Best Middle School Film division, the winner was The Coin of Wishes by McGinnis Middle School in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County. Featuring a magical genie granting TJ an anti-bullying wish, it was a simple film that showed solid basics in terms of camera shots and editing. And it was created in less than a week by middle school students!

Screenshot of "The Coin of Wishes" by McGinnis Middle School students. (Youtube / JTV) Screenshot of "The Coin of Wishes" by McGinnis Middle School students. (Youtube / JTV) loading...

Other film festival awards went to:

—Best Actor: Shyloh Scott, The Callback, Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy (Elizabeth)

—Best Actress: Avis Pollina, High Infidelity, Jackson Memorial High School

—Best Editing: Adres Paras, The Making of Betterman, Howell High School

—Best Screenplay: The Black Cat, Franklin High School

—Best Use of Prop: Sold!, Howell High School

—Best Cinematography: Ready or Not, Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School

—Best Sound Design: Mirrored, Union City High School

—Best Visual Effects: Left Out Reroute, Eastern Christian High School (North Haledon)

Congratulations to all the participants for a job well done!

